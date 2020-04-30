Rival says his teammate better than Leeds United 24-year-old

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin gives his take on Matheus Pereira and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has stated on Twitter that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the second-best player in the EFL Cup.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Southampton striker has added that the 24-year-old midfielder will have a very good career.

Austin believes that his teammate and 23-year-old winger Matheus Pereira, signed on loan from Sporting Lisbon, is the best player in the EFL Cup.

Best player in the efl is @MatheusPereira he has proved time and time again this season how good he is and will be, followed closely by kalvin Phillips who will also go on and have a very good career — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 28, 2020

Brilliant footballers

Phillips is one of the best midfielders in the Championship, and the progress made by the 24-year-old over the past two or so years has been superb.

The midfielder is a key figure behind Leeds’s quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Pereira is also a very good player, but since he is a winger, what he does for West Brom cannot really be compared to the role played by Phillips in Marcelo Bielsa’s system.

If and when the season resumes, Leeds and West Brom will be determined to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier league.