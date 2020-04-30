Quick links

Rival says his teammate better than Leeds United 24-year-old

Charlie Austin during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on May 01, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin gives his take on Matheus Pereira and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Charlie Austin of WBA during the FA Cup Third Round match between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at The Valley on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has stated on Twitter that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the second-best player in the EFL Cup.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Southampton striker has added that the 24-year-old midfielder will have a very good career.

 

Austin believes that his teammate and 23-year-old winger Matheus Pereira, signed on loan from Sporting Lisbon, is the best player in the EFL Cup.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United

Brilliant footballers

Phillips is one of the best midfielders in the Championship, and the progress made by the 24-year-old over the past two or so years has been superb.

The midfielder is a key figure behind Leeds’s quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Pereira is also a very good player, but since he is a winger, what he does for West Brom cannot really be compared to the role played by Phillips in Marcelo Bielsa’s system.

If and when the season resumes, Leeds and West Brom will be determined to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier league.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

