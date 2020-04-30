Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

‘Ridiculous’: Celtic player still can’t believe result v Rangers at Ibrox in 2017

Subhankar Mondal
Leigh Griffiths of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown on December 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leigh Griffiths scored for Celtic against Rangers at Ibrox in 2017.

James Tavernier of Rangers challenges Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Ibrox Stadium on April 29, 2017 in...

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has said that the team could have scored more than five goals against Rangers at Ibrox in 2017, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The Hoops hammered Rangers 5-1 away from home at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership in April 2017.

Subscribe

Griffiths was among the goalscorers, and the 29-year-old Scotland international striker believes that the Bhoys could have scored more than the five goals they did against the Gers.

 

The Scottish Sun quotes Griffiths as saying: “Before the second 5-1 game, we’d played them twice in six days, and we’d beaten them in the semi-final at Hampden.

“At Ibrox, I think the 5-1 scoreline was flattering for them, because the amount of chances we missed in the first half was ridiculous. It could have been five at half-time.

“But to go to your rivals on their own back yard and beat them 5-1, as easily as we did, I think that was a day for the fans that they’ll never forget.

"For me as well, going there and winning 5-1 so easily, it’s one of the best games I’ve ever played in.”

James Tavernier of Rangers and Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic still ahead

Celtic went on to have a very successful season in 2016-17, and the Glasgow giants have gone from strength to strength since then.

Although Rangers have improved under Steven Gerrard over the past two seasons, the Hoops remain the best and strongest team in Scotland.

Neil Lennon’s side are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

True, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby games left to be played this season, but if and when the campaign gets back underway, the Bhoys will be favourites to get the job done.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown on December 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch