‘Ridiculous’: Celtic player still can’t believe result v Rangers at Ibrox in 2017

Leigh Griffiths scored for Celtic against Rangers at Ibrox in 2017.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has said that the team could have scored more than five goals against Rangers at Ibrox in 2017, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The Hoops hammered Rangers 5-1 away from home at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership in April 2017.

Griffiths was among the goalscorers, and the 29-year-old Scotland international striker believes that the Bhoys could have scored more than the five goals they did against the Gers.

The Scottish Sun quotes Griffiths as saying: “Before the second 5-1 game, we’d played them twice in six days, and we’d beaten them in the semi-final at Hampden.

“At Ibrox, I think the 5-1 scoreline was flattering for them, because the amount of chances we missed in the first half was ridiculous. It could have been five at half-time.

“But to go to your rivals on their own back yard and beat them 5-1, as easily as we did, I think that was a day for the fans that they’ll never forget.

"For me as well, going there and winning 5-1 so easily, it’s one of the best games I’ve ever played in.”

Celtic still ahead



Celtic went on to have a very successful season in 2016-17, and the Glasgow giants have gone from strength to strength since then.

Although Rangers have improved under Steven Gerrard over the past two seasons, the Hoops remain the best and strongest team in Scotland.

Neil Lennon’s side are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

True, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby games left to be played this season, but if and when the campaign gets back underway, the Bhoys will be favourites to get the job done.