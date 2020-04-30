Reported Arsenal and Leicester target compares himself to Kroos

Mikel Arteta and Brendan Rodgers reportedly want to bring Dominik Szoboszlai to the Premier League from Red Bull Salzburg this summer.

Arsenal and Leicester City target Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted that he is interested in a move to the Premier League, while telling Goal that he models himself on Toni Kroos.

It must be strange being a Red Bull Salzburg fan.

The dominant force of Austrian football they may be, it seems that barely a transfer window goes by without Salzburg losing at least one of their star players. That is the downside of success in one of Europe's lesser leagues, it seems.

And, shortly after the deals that saw Takumi Minamino and Erling Braut Haaland join Liverpool and Dortmund respectively, a Hungarian playmaker has been heavily tipped to follow in their footsteps.

Leicester believe the £15 million-rated Szoboszlai would add extra creativity to an already exciting squad, according to The Sun, while Arsenal could turn to the free-kick specialist as they look to ease the burden on an underperforming Mesut Ozil (Football London).

And a player who shares more than a few similarities with two World Cup winning midfielders is certainly not opposed to the idea of bringing his rocket shots and pinpoint passing to English shores.

"I really like Serie A, but the Premier League is also very good,” says Szoboszlai, who has seven assists and four goals to his game this season.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was my role model while I was young. I have been watching him becoming the best player in the world. I am also still watching him and his work today. But if I had to name a player who has a similar way to play football like me, I would name Pogba or Kroos."

The Sun adds that Leicester had identified Szoboszlai as a potential replacement for the talismanic figure of James Maddison at the King Power Stadium. Fortunately for Brendan Rodgers and co, however, the former Norwich hero appears to have his heart set on staying with The Foxes for at least another year.