Report: Why player wants Liverpool transfer this summer

Timo Werner reportedly wants to join Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

According to Bild, Timo Werner does not want to join Bayern Munich and wishes to move to Liverpool.

It has been reported by the German publication that the RB Leipzig striker has ruled out a switch to another Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window.

It has been added that the 24-year-old Germany international wants to move to Liverpool because of the chance to work with Jurgen Klopp.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in the Bundesliga, and has scored four goals and provided two assists in the Champions League for Leipzig so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool have a very good attacking unit, and while Werner would have to work hard to break into the starting lineup, the Germany international would be a very good addition to manager Klopp’s team, not just for now, but in the long run as well.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.