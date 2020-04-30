Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Why player wants Liverpool transfer this summer

Subhankar Mondal
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrate with hes team mates Christopher Nkunku and Nordi Mukieleduring after scoring first goal the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timo Werner reportedly wants to join Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

According to Bild, Timo Werner does not want to join Bayern Munich and wishes to move to Liverpool.

It has been reported by the German publication that the RB Leipzig striker has ruled out a switch to another Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window.

It has been added that the 24-year-old Germany international wants to move to Liverpool because of the chance to work with Jurgen Klopp.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in the Bundesliga, and has scored four goals and provided two assists in the Champions League for Leipzig so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool have a very good attacking unit, and while Werner would have to work hard to break into the starting lineup, the Germany international would be a very good addition to manager Klopp’s team, not just for now, but in the long run as well.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch