Report: What Sanllehi has told Arsenal's staff about transfers ahead of summer window

Arsenal are expected to have to shop around for bargains this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad.

Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi has told the club’s staff that big signings will not be happening at the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to the London Evening Standard.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Thomas Partey, Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano, but the latest reports cast doubts over those transfers.

 

Arteta could now have to shop around for bargains, as he looks to improve Arsenal’s squad.

The Gunners clearly need to make upgrades in a range of positions if they are truly to launch a fight for the top-four.

Arsenal seem to have prioritised bringing in a central defender and a defensive midfielder, but whether they will be able to do so on their current budget now remains to be seen.

Arsenal have also been linked with Willian in the Daily Mail recently, and it may be that the Chelsea winger has become a more likely arrival due to the Gunners’ budgetary constraints, as he is set to be available on a free transfer.

