Report: What Ndombele has said privately about his injury problems at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has struggled to make an impact in his first season at the North London club.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele has said privately that his injury issues are to do with muscle pains, according to a report in The Times.

Ndombele has endured an extremely difficult first campaign at Tottenham, after becoming the club’s record signing last summer.

The French midfielder has seen his work-rate come into question, with his contribution to Tottenham not as great as many expected.

Ndombele has struggled to stay off the treatment table, and when he has been on the pitch, his fitness has looked below par.

But Ndombele has reportedly said that his problems stem from muscle pains he has been experiencing.

The 22-year-old could now be set to make a swift departure from Spurs in the summer.

The Times claim that he is ‘increasingly likely’ to depart, with Tottenham willing to recoup some of the money they spent on the French international last year.

Ndombele has shown real quality in flashes, especially on the ball, but whether he is capable of coping with the physical demands in the Premier League is very much up for debate.

And with Jose Mourinho seemingly having some doubts about the Tottenham midfielder, it may be best the club do cash in and look at alternative options in the summer.