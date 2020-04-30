Report: West Ham want 16-goal captain who Pardew called the league's best

David Moyes's West Ham United reportedly want to bring Teun Koopmeiners to the Premier League from Eredivisie high-flyers AZ Alkmaar.

West Ham United are interested in signing AZ Alkmaar captain Teun Koopmeiners this summer, according to Calciomercato, with the talented Dutchman seemingly on his way out of the Netherlands.

You have to feel for AZ fans.

With the 2019/20 season brought to a premature end, an exciting and free-flowing side built in the image of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona have just seen their dream of a third-ever Eredivisie title snatched away.

To make matters worse, AZ, who were sitting level on points with reigning champions Ajax, are now likely to lose a number of star players to clubs from all over Europe.

Influential captain Koopmeiners has already been linked with a £12 million move to Marcel Brands’ Everton, via The Sun, and reports now suggest that West Ham have joined the race.

A classy and combative player who possesses a maturity far beyond his 22 years, the skipper is a deep-lying midfielder by trade but is equally comfortable at centre-half. Koopmeiners even produced 16 goals during a superb campaign, establishing himself as one of the most reliable penalty takers in Europe.

And his all-action displays certainly caught the eye of one former West Ham boss – a certain Alan Pardew.

“The AZ captain Teun Koopmeiners, a left-footed centre back who can sit in midfield, is probably the best player in Holland in defensive areas,” the ex-ADO Den Haag coach told the Mail this week.

The stylistic similarities between Koopmeiners and Declan Rice will not go unnoticed. Are The Hammers preparing for a worst-case scenario with their England international attracting plenty of admiring glances from outside the London Stadium?