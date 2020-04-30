Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report suggests Newcastle will miss out on former Benfica boss

Danny Owen
Newcastle fans display a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steve Bruce is clinging onto his job at Newcastle United with the Premier League outfit eyeing replacements, including Flamengo's Jorge Jesus.

Jorge Jesus head coach of Flamengo looks on prior to the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 between Flamengo and River Plate at Estadio Monumental on November 23, 2019 in Lima,...

It seems that, for the first time, we can cross one name off Newcastle United’s managerial ticklist.

Max Allegri, Lucien Favre, Luciano Spalletti and former Magpies hero Rafa Benitez are still very much in the frame while, if Sky Sports are to be believed, the newly-moneyed Tynesiders are prepared to make Mauricio Pochettino the third-best paid coach in world football.

But, when it comes to Jorge Jesus, this brilliant, bouffanted coach appears to have left the conversation as quickly as he entered it, via Goal.

With a history of headline-hogging soundbites that would make even Jose Mourinho blush, the outspoken 65-year-old certainly has the track record to back up his bullish self-belief.

Few managers in the game can match his record of 20 trophies across three different countries after all, with Jesus guiding Flamengo to an unprecedented domestic double in 2019.

Jorge Jesus head coach of Flamengo talks to the fans with a microphone with Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo during the celebrations the day after Flamengo won the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores on...

And although Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman has deeper pockets than most, any Newcastle fans who are dreaming of seeing Jesus pull the strings from the St James’ touchline shouldn’t hold their breath.

The preening Portuguese has no plans to walk away from the sandy beaches of Rio di Janeiro just yet. UOL claims that Jesus wants to extend his current contract until the end of 2021, keeping him at Flamengo for at least another year-and-a-half.

Newcastle missed out on Jesus when ‘Rafa the gaffer’ packed up his bags last summer. And it looks like history may be about to repeat itself.

Sporting's coach Jorge Jesus arrives before the Portuguese league football match SL Benfica vs Sporting CP at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on January 3, 2018.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch