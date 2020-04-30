Report suggests Newcastle will miss out on former Benfica boss

Steve Bruce is clinging onto his job at Newcastle United with the Premier League outfit eyeing replacements, including Flamengo's Jorge Jesus.

It seems that, for the first time, we can cross one name off Newcastle United’s managerial ticklist.

Max Allegri, Lucien Favre, Luciano Spalletti and former Magpies hero Rafa Benitez are still very much in the frame while, if Sky Sports are to be believed, the newly-moneyed Tynesiders are prepared to make Mauricio Pochettino the third-best paid coach in world football.

But, when it comes to Jorge Jesus, this brilliant, bouffanted coach appears to have left the conversation as quickly as he entered it, via Goal.

With a history of headline-hogging soundbites that would make even Jose Mourinho blush, the outspoken 65-year-old certainly has the track record to back up his bullish self-belief.

Few managers in the game can match his record of 20 trophies across three different countries after all, with Jesus guiding Flamengo to an unprecedented domestic double in 2019.

And although Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman has deeper pockets than most, any Newcastle fans who are dreaming of seeing Jesus pull the strings from the St James’ touchline shouldn’t hold their breath.

The preening Portuguese has no plans to walk away from the sandy beaches of Rio di Janeiro just yet. UOL claims that Jesus wants to extend his current contract until the end of 2021, keeping him at Flamengo for at least another year-and-a-half.

Newcastle missed out on Jesus when ‘Rafa the gaffer’ packed up his bags last summer. And it looks like history may be about to repeat itself.