Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report suggests Arteta could sell Wenger signing as Arsenal scout replacements

Danny Owen
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger talks with Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on April 8, 2016 in St Albans, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Arsenal might have to get rid of a left-back this summer - will it be Sead Kolasinac or Kieran Tierney heading out of the Emirates?

Jack Harrison of Leeds United holds off Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in...

Sead Kolasinac is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal with Football London suggesting that the Arsene Wenger signing would be the odd-man out if a new left-back arrives at the Emirates this summer.

Ask a sizeable group of Gunners supporters to relay their feelings about a barrel-chested Bosnian and you would be met with a whole variety of responses. The word 'divisive' comes to mind.

For all those who admire Kolasinac for his all-action, tough-tackling style, there are plenty of critics who believe a penchant for defensive blunders make him something of a weak-link in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

 

And with the North London giants seemingly setting their sights on a new left-back, with Layvin Kurzawa, Sergi Reguillon, Marc Cucurella and Kostas Tsimikas linked with a move to the Emirates, Kolasinac may have one foot out of the door.

After all, Arteta is not short of options on the left-hand side, even if potential deals for the likes of Tsimikas fail to come to fruition.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal is substituted off for Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in...

Kieran Tierney has impressed when fit while Bukayo Saka has adapted sensationally to a new-look role, producing more assists (9) than any other Arsenal player this season.

Football London claims that Kolasinac, who arrived from Schalke on a free transfer during Wenger’s final season at the club, could be sacrificed with the Premier League underachievers scouring the market for a potential replacement.

And while some might feel this is a little harsh, there is no room for sentiment in football. And Arteta has already shown that he has the ruthless streak Arsenal need.

Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal before the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch