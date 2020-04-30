Report suggests Arteta could sell Wenger signing as Arsenal scout replacements

Premier League giants Arsenal might have to get rid of a left-back this summer - will it be Sead Kolasinac or Kieran Tierney heading out of the Emirates?

Sead Kolasinac is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal with Football London suggesting that the Arsene Wenger signing would be the odd-man out if a new left-back arrives at the Emirates this summer.

Ask a sizeable group of Gunners supporters to relay their feelings about a barrel-chested Bosnian and you would be met with a whole variety of responses. The word 'divisive' comes to mind.

For all those who admire Kolasinac for his all-action, tough-tackling style, there are plenty of critics who believe a penchant for defensive blunders make him something of a weak-link in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

And with the North London giants seemingly setting their sights on a new left-back, with Layvin Kurzawa, Sergi Reguillon, Marc Cucurella and Kostas Tsimikas linked with a move to the Emirates, Kolasinac may have one foot out of the door.

After all, Arteta is not short of options on the left-hand side, even if potential deals for the likes of Tsimikas fail to come to fruition.

Kieran Tierney has impressed when fit while Bukayo Saka has adapted sensationally to a new-look role, producing more assists (9) than any other Arsenal player this season.

Football London claims that Kolasinac, who arrived from Schalke on a free transfer during Wenger’s final season at the club, could be sacrificed with the Premier League underachievers scouring the market for a potential replacement.

And while some might feel this is a little harsh, there is no room for sentiment in football. And Arteta has already shown that he has the ruthless streak Arsenal need.