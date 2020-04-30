Report: Southampton approach club to sign 8-goal forward in bargain summer deal

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints reportedly want to bring Bundesliga starlet Issah Abass to the Premier League after his impressive season in the Eredivisie.

Southampton have contacted Mainz to enter talks over a deal that would see highly-rated striker Issah Abass leave the Bundesliga for St Mary’s this summer, according to KickGH.

After throwing away huge sums of money on a series of expensive flops, it seems that the Saints are going back to their roots.

Southampton were famed for their ability to unearth under-the-radar gems during the heady days of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman after all, snapping up the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Dusan Tadic on bargain deals.

And with Abass catching the eye during a loan spell in Holland, it is easy to see why Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have renewed their interest in a Ghanaian youngster who they have been watching closely since 2018.

Abass has found the net eight times in 22 games at Utrecht. Considering that Southampton have been somewhat overrelliant on the in-form Danny Ings in the final third, reports from Ghana claim that the Premier League outfit have now informed Mainz of their interest in a £1.75 million frontman should come as no surprise.

Interestingly, Southampton tried to sign Abass two years ago after his breakthrough season at Slovenian outfit Olimpija.

And with Bundesliga clubs like Mainz expected to be hit hard by the ongoing global health crisis, you’d imagine The 05ers would be willing to listen to offers.