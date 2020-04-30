Report: Roma back out of race for Liverpool and Newcastle linked Mertens

Dries Mertens is a wanted man.

Dries Mertens was always going to be sought after as his contract ran down.

Premier League interest has been cranking up in the soon to be free agent as his deal with Napoli reaches it's final stages.

TuttoMercatoWeb have claimed Liverpool are weighing up a move while ESPN report a freshly ambitious Newcastle have contacted his agent.

Goal.com report both Chelsea and Inter Milan are both also keen.

This added interest has led to Roma deciding to pull of the race.

Calciomercato report the Giallorossi have given up on a move for Mertens due to the competition for his signature.

This helps the Premier League teams pursuing him, as it means there is one fewer competitor, and added reason for him to look abroad.

Mertens has scored more than 100 goals for Napoli since signing under Rafa Benitez in 2014, which include 12 this past season.

He still has plenty to offer, which is why there is such a scramble for his services.