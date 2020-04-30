Report: Positive injury news about trio for Tottenham Hotspur fans

Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn are reportedly injury-free now.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn have recovered from their injuries.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has said that the trio were coming towards the end of their long-term injuries when football in England was suspended due to the global health crisis.

Mourinho told Sky Sports about the trio: "For them, it's many, many weeks of injury, and when the injury was arriving at an end, we stopped training.

"I don't know, they don't know, we have to wait for the right permission for them to train again in groups to see if they can come back to a normal competition level."

Positive news for Tottenham Hotspur

Kane is the best striker on the books of Tottenham at the moment, while Sissoko is an important midfielder and Bergwijn is a very good winger.

If training in groups starts soon, then Kane, Sissoko and Bergwijn would be able to build up their match fitness.

Tottenham are still in with a chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season and clinching a place in the Champions League for the 2020-21 campaign.

Of course, Spurs will have to go on a winning run and have to grind out results, but the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful should trust head coach Mourinho to get the job done.

The big question now is if and when the Premier League campaign will get back underway.