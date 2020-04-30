Quick links

Report: Newcastle United’s contingency plan if they cannot get Mauricio Pochettino

Newcastle United have been linked with Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Benitez.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United are likely to turn to Rafael Benitez if they are unable to convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Steve Bruce as the manager.

It has been reported that Newcastle are on the verge of being taken over by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) from current owner Mike Ashley.

The report has claimed that former Tottenham boss Pochettino is the favourite to replace Bruce, but if the new owners cannot convince him to switch to St. James’ Park, then they are likely to move for Benitez.

 

Good plan?

Benitez was very good in his first managerial spell at Newcastle and remains hugely popular among the St. James’ Park faithful.

The Spaniard could do a lot better if he is given money to build a strong team, and given that he knows what Newcastle as a club are all about, he would be a great managerial appointment should Pochettino not come to St. James’ Park.

However, it must also be noted that Bruce is doing a good job at Newcastle - who are unlikely to get relegated from the Premier League - if and when the season resumes - and are still in the FA Cup.

