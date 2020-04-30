Report: Newcastle owners want ex-striker on board; manager rumour now even stronger

Newcastle United are reportedly considering adding former Saudi Arabia striker Sami Al-Jaber to the board.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United's new owners are considering a move to bring Sami Al-Jaber to the club as a board member.

Newcastle's long-awaited takeover should go through soon, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers joining forces in a £300million deal.

Rumours to big-name players and managers have already started, but there could be an interesting addition to the club at boardroom level when the deal is done.

The new owners are believed to be considering a move for Al-Jaber, who is currently an advisor to the Saudi General Sports Authority having seemingly backed away from management in recent years.

Al-Jaber was a legend as a player in Saudi Arabia, racking up 178 goals in 448 games for Al-Hilal as well as 46 goals in 156 caps for his country.

A brief spell in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers didn't exactly go well, but he could now head to Newcastle as a board member with real knowledge of the game.

What's interesting is that the report notes Al-Jaber served as Al-Hilal president, where he appointed Portuguese boss Jorge Jesus as the club's manager in 2018.

This week, Goal have reported that Newcastle are interested in bringing Jesus in as their new manager, and a move for Al-Jaber makes those rumours even stronger given his history with the Flamengo boss.