Report: Mourinho's nemesis now wants to sign two players Tottenham are targeting

Tottenham Hotspur seemingly face a battle with Inter Milan for two players.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter Milan want Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo amid links to Tottenham Hotspur – and have picked out Emerson as a potential backup target.

It's claimed that Inter and Barcelona are discussing the potential of Lautaro Martinez heading to the Camp Nou, but with Barca not having the funds to buy him, a part-exchange deal may be needed.

One player that Inter really like is right back Nelson Semedo, and if they can't get him, then they would want Brazilian defender Emerson instead.

Now this is where it gets a little complex. Emerson was part-owned by Real Betis and Barcelona, with Betis taking him last summer, though Barcelona held an option to buy him back.

That only comes into effect next summer, but Barca could pay more now to tempt Betis into a deal, allowing Barcelona to move him on immediately.

One club who may be interested in these developments Is Tottenham Hotspur, with Mundo Deportivo claiming last week that Spurs want Emerson to bolster their right back options.

Yet Guillem Balague added earlier this week that Spurs have asked about Semedo, meaning they are taking on Inter for both of these Barcelona right backs.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have a famed rivalry over the years, and they could lock horns once again with the pair wanting two of the same targets.