Report: Mourinho has excellent relations with Tottenham target's agent

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Thomas Meunier.

According to Le10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have strong ties to Thomas Meunier's agent Jacques Lichtenstein thanks to Jose Mourinho – but Pini Zahavi won't be involved in a deal.

It's claimed that Spurs want to sign Meunier on a free transfer, and Mourinho has 'excellent relations' with Lichtenstein, who represents the right back.

However, there had been claims that Zahavi would be working as an intermediary, which have now been shot down, with Lichtenstein handling any move on his own.

Zahavi has strong ties to Mourinho; he brokered Mourinho's move to Tottenham back in November according to Sky Sports, so the suggestions of him being involved here were seen as a boost.

That doesn't seem to be happening though, which will leave Mourinho to try and make the most of his friendship with Lichtenstein to get a deal done.

Meunier is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and currently looks set to leave the French club barring a surprise U-turn.

The 28-year-old could help provide cover and competition for Serge Aurier, just as he did when the pair played for PSG together, and L'Equipe claimed last weekend that Meunier was edging towards picking Tottenham as his new club.

Mourinho knowing Lichtenstein so well may give Spurs a boost, but with Daniel Levy thought to be a little unsure, there's still some work to be done.