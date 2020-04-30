Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Mourinho has excellent relations with Tottenham target's agent

Olly Dawes
Israeli football agent Pini Zahavi arrives to attend the Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 ceremony at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Thomas Meunier.

Thomas Meunier of PSG during the French Cup semifinal match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Groupama Stadium on March 4, 2020 in Decines near Lyon, France.

According to Le10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have strong ties to Thomas Meunier's agent Jacques Lichtenstein thanks to Jose Mourinho – but Pini Zahavi won't be involved in a deal.

It's claimed that Spurs want to sign Meunier on a free transfer, and Mourinho has 'excellent relations' with Lichtenstein, who represents the right back.

However, there had been claims that Zahavi would be working as an intermediary, which have now been shot down, with Lichtenstein handling any move on his own.

 

Zahavi has strong ties to Mourinho; he brokered Mourinho's move to Tottenham back in November according to Sky Sports, so the suggestions of him being involved here were seen as a boost.

That doesn't seem to be happening though, which will leave Mourinho to try and make the most of his friendship with Lichtenstein to get a deal done.

Meunier is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and currently looks set to leave the French club barring a surprise U-turn.

Israeli football agent Pini Zahavi arrives to attend the Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 ceremony at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE

The 28-year-old could help provide cover and competition for Serge Aurier, just as he did when the pair played for PSG together, and L'Equipe claimed last weekend that Meunier was edging towards picking Tottenham as his new club.

Mourinho knowing Lichtenstein so well may give Spurs a boost, but with Daniel Levy thought to be a little unsure, there's still some work to be done.

Thomas Meunier during the French League Cup semi-final football match between Stade de Reims and Paris Saint-Germain at the Auguste Delaune Stadium in Reims on January 22, 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch