Report: Liverpool make first contact to sign star defender Spurs allegedly want

Olly Dawes
Liverpool have been linked with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool have made first contact as they pursue a deal to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

It's claimed that Liverpool want to pair Koulibaly with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of their defence, and may move on Joel Matip to help fund a move.

More talks will allegedly be held in the coming weeks, but it's stated that the idea of Koulibaly heading to Liverpool is 'strong' despite what is expected to be a huge price tag.

 

Napoli wanted €100million (£87million) for Koulibaly before the global pandemic, though that price is likely to plummet as Aurelio De Laurentiis will allow Koulibaly to go.

Earlier this week, Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports that Koulibaly was an 'important' target for Tottenham Hotspur, as chairman Daniel Levy has a strong relationship with his representatives.

A move to England could be on the cards for Koulibaly, but just as it's unlikely we'll see Spurs splash the cash on the Senegal defender, it's difficult to imagine Liverpool doing it.

They may well be in the market for another centre back, but the partnership between Joe Gomez and Van Dijk has been so strong that Jurgen Klopp doesn't necessarily need to go big with another addition.

Koulibaly also turns 29 this summer, which seems a little too old for a big Liverpool signing, so we're marking these rumours down as dubious for now, but it's a name to keep an eye on.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

