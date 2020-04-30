Report: How much Newcastle will have to pay to bring Rafa Benitez back

It won't be easy for the Magpies to get their former manager back this summer.

Newcastle United fans could dream of anything right now and it wouldn't seem too unrealistic. The Magpies are set to strike gold with their new owners who are set to do everything they can to bring the club to the top.

Steve Bruce's days as Magpies boss seems numbered due to that which is a shame considering how well he has done since taking the job at the start of this season.

However, Newcastle will have to bring in a world-class manager to reach the heights that they dream of and Bruce, sadly, is not the man for such a big job.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the favourite for the Newcastle job with Sky Sports claiming that new owners are prepared to offer a staggering £19 million-a-year contract to lure him in.

That would be an incredible statement but Newcastle, like every other smart club, are said to have a backup plan in case Pochettino decides against joining them.

The Northern Echo have claimed that former boss Rafa Benitez will be considered if a deal for Pochettino fails but the Spaniard is under contract in China with Dalian Yifang.

It will take some doing for Newcastle to bring Benitez back considering that the Chinese club are likely to do everything they can to keep hold of their current boss.

The Chronicle claims that Newcastle will have to pay £20 million as compensation to bring Benitez back to Tyneside which is a big fee considering that they will have to negotiate the Spaniard's salary as well.

Pochettino certainly remains the first choice and the Argentine has an offer which is very difficult to refuse, However, if he does so, Newcastle have Benitez ready but it will just cost them a bit more than they would have liked.