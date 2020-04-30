Report: Crystal Palace want to re-sign £125k-a-week star, face West Ham battle

Premier League pair Crystal Palace and West Ham United could reportedly offer Michy Batshuayi an escape route out of Frank Lampard's Chelsea this summer.

Crystal Palace are keen to bring £33 million Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi back to Selhurst Park this summer while Het Nieuwsblad claims that Roy Hodgson’s side will face competition from West Ham United.

Four years since a Belgian international swapped Marseille for Stamford Bridge after his eye-catching showings in Euro 2016, Batshuayi would be forgiven for growing frustrated with life in West London.

After all, this most instinctive of goalscorers has barely been given a chance under a succession of managers at Chelsea.

He has actually started just five Premier League games for the Blues since the start of the 2016/17 campaign, with one of those coming since Frank Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri in the dugout.

So a parting of the ways feels like the best solution for all parties. Reports in his native Belgium claim that Chelsea are hoping to cash in on the £125,000-a-week benchwarmer with compatriot Dries Mertens lined up as a potential replacement.

Batshuayi scored six times in 11 games on loan at Crystal Palace during the 2018/19 season so it is no surprise that The Eagles would welcome him back to their nest. Roy Hodgson is desperate to bring a real goal-poacher to Selhurst Park and Batshuayi has already proven his goalscoring chops at the London outfit.

West Ham are interested too. The one-time Anderlecht youngster would surely represent a substantial upgrade on the seldom-seen Albian Ajeti, providing some competition for the enigmatic if inconsistent Sebastian Haller.