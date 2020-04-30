Quick links

Crystal Palace

West Ham United

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: Crystal Palace want to re-sign £125k-a-week star, face West Ham battle

Danny Owen
Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace acknowledges the crowd ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 01, 2020 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League pair Crystal Palace and West Ham United could reportedly offer Michy Batshuayi an escape route out of Frank Lampard's Chelsea this summer.

Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea celebrates scoring their 4th goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Chelsea FC at St Mary's Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Southampton,...

Crystal Palace are keen to bring £33 million Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi back to Selhurst Park this summer while Het Nieuwsblad claims that Roy Hodgson’s side will face competition from West Ham United.

Four years since a Belgian international swapped Marseille for Stamford Bridge after his eye-catching showings in Euro 2016, Batshuayi would be forgiven for growing frustrated with life in West London.

After all, this most instinctive of goalscorers has barely been given a chance under a succession of managers at Chelsea.

 

He has actually started just five Premier League games for the Blues since the start of the 2016/17 campaign, with one of those coming since Frank Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri in the dugout.

So a parting of the ways feels like the best solution for all parties. Reports in his native Belgium claim that Chelsea are hoping to cash in on the £125,000-a-week benchwarmer with compatriot Dries Mertens lined up as a potential replacement.

Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea reacts after missing a chance during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London,...

Batshuayi scored six times in 11 games on loan at Crystal Palace during the 2018/19 season so it is no surprise that The Eagles would welcome him back to their nest. Roy Hodgson is desperate to bring a real goal-poacher to Selhurst Park and Batshuayi has already proven his goalscoring chops at the London outfit.

West Ham are interested too. The one-time Anderlecht youngster would surely represent a substantial upgrade on the seldom-seen Albian Ajeti, providing some competition for the enigmatic if inconsistent Sebastian Haller.

Michy Batshuayi of Crystal Palace speaks to Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham FC at Selhurst Park on February 2, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch