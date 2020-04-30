Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace battling Everton to sign £30m Premier League star

Danny Owen
Manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Crystal Palace are preparing for Wilfried Zaha's exit with Burnley winger Dwight McNeil potentially on his way to join Roy Hodgson's side.

Burnley's Dwight McNeil crosses despite the attentions of Newcastle United's Javi Manquillo during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on...

Crystal Palace are set to step up the chase for £30 million Burnley winger Dwight McNeil after agreeing privately that star man Wilfried Zaha can go if the right offer arrives this summer, according to The Mail.

It always felt inevitable that a homegrown hero would bring an end to his second spell at Selhurst Park eventually.

Zaha has never hid his desire to prove himself at a Champions League club and, as recently as January, the Ivory Coast international hired Pini Zahavi as his agent. Why is that significant? Well, Zahavi is renowned across world football for making big-money moves happen.

 

The Mail reports that Zaha will be allowed to leave this summer, though only if his £80 million price-tag is met (The Sun). And Crystal Palace appear to be preparing for a worst-case scenario with a replacement lined up.

McNeil is not exactly a like-for-like replacement, more an old-school wide midfielder than a jinking winger, but a man who has shot to fame with Burnley over the last 18 months has the world at his feet.

Burnley's Dwight McNeil under pressure from Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in...

The one-time Manchester United youngster has produced five assists during his breakthrough season at Turf Moor, his wand of a left-foot and superb delivery from out wide raising suggestions that an England call-up could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

And Palace fans may be hoping that McNeil’s ability to put the ball on a sixpence could provide Christian Benteke with the ammunition he needs to get back to his best. The Mail reports that Everton are interested too, however, and they are perhaps more likely to pay a £30 million fee.

Dwight McNeil of Burnley battles with Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 2, 2020 in Burnley, United...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

