Report: Change of agent could stop Premier League star from joining Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal might have considered Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser to be an option this summer with his Cherries contract expiring.

A change of agent might have scuppered Ryan Fraser’s hopes of a move to Arsenal with Football London reporting that his previous representatives had built up close ties with a North London giant.

With the 2019/20 season proving to be one to forget for Bournemouth, the form of one player in particular rather reflects the difficulties that have faced Eddie Howe’s side in recent months.

Fraser was nothing short of a revelation during the previous campaign with only Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard notching more than his 14 top-flight assists. But such match-winning displays have been conspicuous by their absence this time around.

Fraser’s usually razer-sharp instincts have looked a little blunt with a tally of one goal and five assists representing a worrying drop-off. It's no coincidence that the goals tally of striker Callum Wilson has dipped alarmingly too, with the England frontman's form tied inextricably to that of Fraser's.

But considering that the 26-year-old is out of contract this summer, a big move could still be coming his way – especially with clubs even in the Premier League likely to be hit financially by the ongoing global health crisis.

The chance to join Arsenal, however, might have passed Fraser by.

Football London claims that the diminutive speedster was close to joining the Gunners last summer but, after he parted ways in acrimonious circumstances with his former agent, one who had close ties with Arsenal, the door to the Emirates could have closed.