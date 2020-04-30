Report: Champions League club hatch plan to sign £55m Spurs man; it's unlikely to work

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele continues to be linked away.

According to Le10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain want to take Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan this summer.

It's claimed that PSG do want to bring Ndombele back to France, but a straight cash deal for the former Lyon star seems unlikely right now.

Instead, sporting director Leonardo allegedly wants to take Ndombele on loan, with a view to a permanent move should he impress in the French capital.

PSG are focusing their money on new deals for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, so they want loans to bolster their midfielder rather than permanent deals straight up.

Spurs allegedly aren't to keen on the idea of loaning Ndombele out, and have also had discussions with Barcelona about some sort of swap deal.

Ndombele was a big signing last summer as Spurs shattered their transfer record to sign him from Lyon for £55million, with Mauricio Pochettino viewing him as the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele.

However, fitness and form seemed to elude Ndombele for much of the season, leaving Jose Mourinho frustrated as he attempts to get the best out of the clearly talented midfielder.

It's hard to see Daniel Levy allowing Ndombele leave on loan just a year after breaking the club's record for him, as Spurs wouldn't be bringing in any cash to replace him.

A compulsory purchase clause may be more appealing, but PSG's plan surely won't work, with Tottenham and Mourinho committed to turning Ndombele around.