Report: Celtic annoyed with ex-Bhoy's influence, another player set to leave

Olly Dawes
Celtic could lose another young starlet in Josh Adam.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are preparing to lose another young star as Josh Adam prepares to head to England for a move to Manchester City.

It's claimed that playmaker Adam is set to make a move to the Premier League giants, who have been tracking his progress over the last year.

Celtic have allegedly rejected a six-figure bid for Adam, but City will now land their man whilst paying modest compensation due to cross-border contract rules.

 

That's a real blow for Celtic, who would have loved to see Adam come through the ranks and make an impact in the first team, and it will hurt even more given that Barry Hepburn could follow.

It's noted that Bayern Munich are looking to secure Hepburn's signature, less than a year since they managed to raid Celtic for teenage centre back Liam Morrison.

That's two youngsters who could leave soon, ad it's believed that Celtic are growing increasingly annoyed with former Bhoys man David Moss for his role.

Moss was Head of Scouting at Celtic for almost seven years, but has since turned his hand to being an agent – and he not only helped Morrison join Bayern, but is also representing Hepburn as a similar move to Germany draws near.

Celtic are thought to be 'agitated' by their former scout finding new clubs for their young players, and when you add Adam's exit to the mix, it's a tough time for the Bhoys and their youth setup.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

