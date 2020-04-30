Quick links

Report: Arsenal could be offered 22-year-old talent in Mkhitaryan swap deal

Olly Dawes
Arsenal may hope to flog Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer.

According to Italian newspaper Leggo, Roma may try to engineer a swap deal with Arsenal for playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan – and Cengiz Under is the player mentioned.

It's claimed that Roma are cautiously optimistic about their chances of keeping Mkhitaryan, despite the fact that Arsenal and €20million (£17.4million) for his services.

Mkhitaryan and Mino Raiola want to stay in Italy, and Roma have thought of two solutions; another one-year loan deal, or a swap deal to secure Mkhitaryan this summer.

 

The name mentioned in a potential exchange is winger Cengiz Under, and Arsenal are believed to have liked him for a long time, with a deal of €10million (£8.7million) plus Mkhitaryan allegedly enough.

Under seemingly has no future at Roma after a difficult season under Paulo Fonseca, but he's an extremely talented wide man with a bright future if he can find his form again.

The 22-year-old was actually wanted by Manchester City when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta worked there, with Under claiming to Hurriyet in 2018 that he wanted to play first-team football with Roma instead of heading straight to City.

The Daily Mail noted earlier this week that Arsenal are looking to engineer swap deals this summer to limit expenditure, so this sort of offer may well appeal.

Under predominantly plays on the right flank though, cutting in on his left foot just like Nicolas Pepe. If Arsenal feel that he can make an impact on the left or as a number 10, then this exchange may well be an attractive proposition.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

