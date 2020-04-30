Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: £50m Arsenal target was expecting move, but new issue has put transfer in doubt

John Verrall
Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are said to be very keen to snap up Dayot Upamecano as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his side's defence.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano was expecting to leave RB Leipzig this summer but a new issue has just arisen, according to Bleacher Report.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the central defender leading into the summer transfer window, but there are some doubts over whether they will pay Leipzig’s asking price.

And the German side are now said to believe that Upamecano may not get the move he desires, as they feel clubs could try and land him on the cheap.

 

Leipzig are determined to not offload Upamecano for less than his market value, and they are demanding £51 million for their star defender.

That could put him out of Arsenal’s price-range, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve the quality available to him in central defence.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on October 5, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Upamecano looks like the perfect addition for the Gunners, as he offers them exactly what they have been lacking.

Upamecano is quick, powerful and extremely component on the ball - and if Arsenal could set-up with him and William Saliba in the heart of their defence they would surely be a much stronger team next term.

Arsenal’s current centre-back options have all been questioned this season, with Arteta clearly keen to strengthen in the position this summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch