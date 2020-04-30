Report: £50m Arsenal target was expecting move, but new issue has put transfer in doubt

Arsenal are said to be very keen to snap up Dayot Upamecano as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his side's defence.

Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano was expecting to leave RB Leipzig this summer but a new issue has just arisen, according to Bleacher Report.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the central defender leading into the summer transfer window, but there are some doubts over whether they will pay Leipzig’s asking price.

And the German side are now said to believe that Upamecano may not get the move he desires, as they feel clubs could try and land him on the cheap.

Leipzig are determined to not offload Upamecano for less than his market value, and they are demanding £51 million for their star defender.

That could put him out of Arsenal’s price-range, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve the quality available to him in central defence.

Upamecano looks like the perfect addition for the Gunners, as he offers them exactly what they have been lacking.

Upamecano is quick, powerful and extremely component on the ball - and if Arsenal could set-up with him and William Saliba in the heart of their defence they would surely be a much stronger team next term.

Arsenal’s current centre-back options have all been questioned this season, with Arteta clearly keen to strengthen in the position this summer.