Report: £44m star makes decision amid claims Newcastle's new owners want him

Newcastle United have been linked with Real Betis star Nabil Fekir.

According to Marca, Real Betis ace Nabil Fekir wants to stay with the club unless a 'champion' wants to sign him this summer amid links to Newcastle United.

Earlier this week, Foot Mercato claimed that Newcastle United's imminent owners have identified a host of targets for when their takeover finally goes through.

Fekir was believed to be one of those targets, alongside Napoli defender Kalidou Kouliday and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, with Real Betis allegedly seeking €50million (£44million).

However, Fekir has allegedly told Betis that he intends to stay with the club next season, unless a team like Barcelona or Real Madrid ask about a deal this summer.

Newcastle, Arsenal and AC Milan are believed to be keen, but they're not 'champion' teams like Fekir wants, so he'll be staying at Betis.

Maybe Newcastle can put together a financial package and an exciting project to tempt Fekir once the takeover is complete, but their chances don't look great.

The 26-year-old has hit seven goals and six assists this season, and would have brought real creativity and class to the Newcastle front line, but it looks like they will have to look elsewhere.