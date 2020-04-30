Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: £44m star makes decision amid claims Newcastle's new owners want him

Olly Dawes
Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Balompie runs with the ball as he is put under pressure by Thomas Lemar of Club Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United have been linked with Real Betis star Nabil Fekir.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Sevilla during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020 in Sevilla Spain

According to Marca, Real Betis ace Nabil Fekir wants to stay with the club unless a 'champion' wants to sign him this summer amid links to Newcastle United.

Earlier this week, Foot Mercato claimed that Newcastle United's imminent owners have identified a host of targets for when their takeover finally goes through.

 

Fekir was believed to be one of those targets, alongside Napoli defender Kalidou Kouliday and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, with Real Betis allegedly seeking €50million (£44million).

However, Fekir has allegedly told Betis that he intends to stay with the club next season, unless a team like Barcelona or Real Madrid ask about a deal this summer.

Newcastle, Arsenal and AC Milan are believed to be keen, but they're not 'champion' teams like Fekir wants, so he'll be staying at Betis.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Balompie runs with the ball as he is put under pressure by Thomas Lemar of Club Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club...

Maybe Newcastle can put together a financial package and an exciting project to tempt Fekir once the takeover is complete, but their chances don't look great.

The 26-year-old has hit seven goals and six assists this season, and would have brought real creativity and class to the Newcastle front line, but it looks like they will have to look elsewhere.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's opening goal with team mates during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on August 25, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch