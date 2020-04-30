Pundit explains the big advantage Liverpool have in Timo Werner chase

Liverpool have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

Jan Aage Fjortoft spoke on The Kopite Podcast about the one advantage Liverpool have over other clubs to land Timo Werner this summer.

Sky Sports claimed recently that Liverpool were ready to trigger Werner's £52 million release clause and that the striker himself wanted the deal to materialise.

The German is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment thanks to his incredible season with RB Leipzig this term.

Werner has scored 27 goals and has provided 12 assists in all competitions so far this season. That is a phenomenal return for a striker and it is even more impressive when you take into account that he is only 24 years old.

Liverpool fans would certainly love to see the German playing for them next season and Jan Aage Fjortoft has fueled the rumours by explaining the one advantage Liverpool have over other clubs interested in him.

He said: "The reason I started thinking it was very interesting, Timo Werner to Liverpool, is of course the connection Jurgen [Klopp] has got to Germany. We should never underestimate the pulling power of a manager."

"For us all money is important, but we also want to have fun, we also want to improve as players and Dortmund and Liverpool and some great clubs have got the pulling power of their stadium, the atmosphere, the history."

"But, it’s also important the pulling power of the manager and for a German player to play for Jurgen Klopp, that is target number one, Timo Werner would love to do that,” he said.

Playing for Jurgen Klopp was always an attraction to the top players but the Liverpool boss' achievements over the last few years has made that pull stronger than it ever was before.

Liverpool will have to fight off a few clubs if they are to land Werner this summer. Gazzetta Dello Sport recently claimed that Inter Milan will make a move for the German if Lautaro Martinez leaves for Barcelona.

Inter would certainly be a very good destination for Werner but if Fjortoft's comments are anything to go by, he will end up at Liverpool if they make a move for him this summer.