Pochettino once compared Spurs and Newcastle target to Ronaldinho

Newcastle United have been linked with both Pochettino and Coutinho ahead of the summer transfer window.

Philippe Coutinho possibly returning to the Premier League has to be one of the biggest transfer rumours to have come out so far.

The former Liverpool man left Anfield for Barcelona for a staggering £142 million (BBC) but things haven't quite worked out for him at the Camp Nou.

Metropoles recently claimed that Coutinho would be a dream signing for Newcastle's new owners while Sport have revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have revived their previous interest and want to sign him this summer.

The common factor between both Tottenham and Newcastle with respect to Coutinho is Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine was sacked by Tottenham back in November last year and he has been without a job since.

Sky Sports claimed that Pochettino is of interest to Newcastle's new owners and the report claims that he will be offered a staggering £19 million-a-year contract to lure him in.

That would be a massive statement of intent by the Magpies and a manager of his stature would help attract a number of top players in world football.

The dream of signing Coutinho could become a reality if Pochettino is appointed as the new manager and if his previous comments are anything to go by, he is a huge fan of the Brazilian.

As reported by The Mirror, Pochettino said back in 2013: "As with most Brazilians, Philippe has a special magic in his feet. He has that same quality as Ronaldinho and Messi"

“Aside from the magic that he has, he also has an amazing work rate and that makes us doubt whether he fits the mould of a typical Brazilian player or a European one because his work ethic is outstanding.”

Almost seven years on, Coutinho has gone on to share the dressing room with Lionel Messi and that can never be a bad experience for a footballer.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle's interest in the Brazilian is good news for fans and now with Pochettino's seal of approval, Coutinho becomes an even more bankable option for the two clubs.