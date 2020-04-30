Pochettino admits he wants move back to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur parted company with Mauricio Pochettino last year, and he has been out of work ever since.

Mauricio Pochettino has told BT Sport that he dreams of coming back to Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Spurs last year, after a wonderfully successful spell with the North London club.

Even though Tottenham’s form slumped this season, Pochettino guided the Lilywhites to some of their most successful finishes in recent memory during his time at the club.

And Pochettino says that he wants to come back and get over the line at Tottenham, as the club means to much to him.

“Deep in my soul and heart I am sure we will cross again, and for sure from now the day I left to club and my dream is to be back and finish the work that we didn't finish,” Pochettino said.

"Deep inside, I want to be back because this club is special, the fans are so special.

“Maybe in five years or 10 years. I want to manage Tottenham again and feel what it’s like to win a title with Tottenham.”

Pochettino’s departure from Tottenham was criticised by large sections of Spurs’s fan-base at the time.

Many Spurs fans felt that he should have been given more time, and his departure has barely sparked an improvement in the team.

Jose Mourinho has now taken charge at Spurs, but he has struggled to lift the squad.

Tottenham currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, after what has been a highly disappointing campaign.

Pochettino, meanwhile, could be set to move to Newcastle - with Sky Sports claiming he is their first choice candidate to take over from Steve Bruce.