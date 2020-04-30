Player says he had ‘unbelievable time’ at Liverpool, now ‘best club in Europe’

Simon Mignolet left Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Simon Mignolet has told The Liverpool Echo that Liverpool are the best club in Europe right now.

The 32-year-old Belgium international goalkeeper has added that he had a great time at Liverpool.

Mignolet was on the books of the Reds from 2013 until the summer of 2019 when he moved to Club Brugge for an initial transfer fee reported by The London Evening Standard to be worth €7 million (£6.08 million).

Mignolet told The Liverpool Echo: “I had an unbelievable time. First it was like a great gift to me, I would say, to represent the club as big as Liverpool that is supported all over the world.

"When I arrived Liverpool was not in the same shape or position that it is today. When I arrived, the idea was to fight at the top of the Premier League and Europe and when I left, that is the position they are in. Probably now, Liverpool is the best club in Europe.

"I joined and I was there in the whole process of building the club to what it is now, so it was an unbelievable experience for me, personally to be part of that.”

Stunning progress

Liverpool are - and always have been - a massive club and a global brand, but in recent years they had failed to challenge for the Premier League title.

Under manager Jurgen Klopp, the Reds won the Champions League last season, and the Reds will clinch the Premier League title this campaign - if and when it resumes.

The Merseyside outfit also play some wonderful football, but if and when they need to, they can also grind out result.

Of course, Manchester City remain a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will get stronger in the coming years, but Liverpool fans will be optimistic of many more trophies to come.