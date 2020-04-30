Player drops Twitter hint after Liverpool reportedly make their move - Our View

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe seems to have suggested on Twitter that he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international forward has stated on Twitter that he is missing playing for his club PSG.

The Ligue 1 and the Ligue 2 seasons have been abandoned after the French government cancelled all sporting events - including behind closed doors - until September due to the global health crisis.

According to a recent report in Le10 Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing the youngster, with the French news outlet claiming that manager Jurgen Klopp has been in contact with the 21-year-old striker’s father.

Unlikely summer transfer

Given the economic uncertainty in the world of football, it is hard to see Liverpool - or any other club for that matter - spend the huge transfer fee that PSG will invariably demand for Mbappe this summer.

Moreover, PSG do not need to sell any of their best players anytime soon for financial reasons.

One suspects that Mbappe - who scored 18 goals and provided five assists in Ligue 1 this season, according to WhoScored - will be at PSG next season as well.