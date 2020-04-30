Philippe Senderos claims Arsenal want 2 players, names them, his preference

Could Kalidou Koulibaly or Samuel Umtiti end up at Arsenal this summer?

Philippe Senderos has said that he knows that Arsenal are interested in signing central defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Samuel Umtiti, as quoted in Napoli Magazine.

The former Arsenal central defender has added that he prefers Napoli star Koulibaly to Barcelona’s Umtiti.

Napoli Magazine quotes Senderos as saying: “I want to see the Gunners up high again: you need a great defender.

“I know they are interested in Koulibaly and Umtiti: I would take one of the two to return to the top. The favourite? I say KK.”

Reported interest

Arsenal have been linked with moves for both Koulibaly and Umtiti in the summer transfer window.

According to Calcio Napoli 24, Arsenal are interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old Senegal international.

Meanwhile, Sport has claimed that the Gunners want to bring 26-year-old France international Umtiti from Barcelona.

Samuel Umtiti likely?

While Senderos may prefer Koulibaly, Arsenal are likely to get Umtiti in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has had injury issues and has not been a huge success at Barcelona, who could decide to sell him this summer, and get some money in amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Napoli are regulars in the Champions League and may not sell Koulibaly, and even if they decide to do so, the defender himself will want to move to a club where he can win league titles and compete in the Champions League.