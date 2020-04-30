Quick links

Pablo Mari says reported Newcastle managerial target can do what many can’t

(L-R) Alex Lacazette and Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari worked with reported Newcastle United managerial target Jorge Jesus at Flamengo.

Sporting's coach Jorge Jesus arrives before the Portuguese league football match SL Benfica vs Sporting CP at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on January 3, 2018.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has raved about reported Newcastle United managerial target Jorge Jesus during a Q&A on Reddit.

The 26-year-old central defender, who joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window, has said that he has spoken to his Gunners teammate David Luiz, who also had Jesus as a coach.

According to Goal.com, Newcastle are interested in appointing the former Benfica boss as their manager once Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy the club from current owner Mike Ashley.

Mari worked with the Portuguese at Flamengo, and the Arsenal loanee has raved about him.

 

Mari said about Jesus during a Q&A on Reddit: “Yes we spoke a lot about that because when I arrived in the first week at Arsenal, we talked a lot about the coach I had in Brazil.

“He's a coach that always stays with you for the rest of your career because not so many people can do what he does.

“Me and David spoke a lot about those things and it's funny because every player is the same when they have had Jorge as a coach.”

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Good managerial appointment for Newcastle United?

Steve Bruce has done a good job at Newcastle, who are unlikely to get relegated from the Premier League if and when the season resumes and are still in the FA Cup.

However, Jesus is a brilliant manager with a massive reputation, and given his success in Europe, one can understand why Newcastle reportedly want him.

The Portuguese won the league in his native country with Benfica thrice and also guide them to the Europa League finals on two occasions.

Sporting CP head coach Jorge Jesus from Portugal during the Portuguese Cup Final match between CD Aves and Sporting CP at Estadio Nacional on May 20, 2018 in Oeiras, Lisboa.

