Out-of-work manager takes a pop at Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United are reportedly looking at Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Benitez.

Tim Sherwood has taken a pop at Newcastle United fans on talkSPORT.

The former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur boss has said that Newcastle fans found Rafael Benitez a sexy coach because he was a foreigner.

Sherwood, who played thrice for the England national football team and is without a managerial role at the moment, made the comments while discussing speculation that former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino could become the new manager of the Magpies.

Speculation over manager



According to Sky Sports, the prospective new owners of Newcastle have identified Pochettino as the first choice to replace Steve Bruce as the first-team boss once the current season ends.

The report has claimed that if they cannot bring the Argentine to St. James’ Park, then they will go for Benitez, who was successful during his time at Newcastle and is very popular among the fans.

Prospective new owners

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owners Mike Ashley.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Praise for Steve Bruce

Sherwood said on talkSPORT: "Bruce has done a good job. No-one up there wanted him but he’s strung some results together, pulled them in a position of safety and has done a fantastic job.

“He’s done just as good as job as Benitez did when he was up there. The Newcastle fans – they laud Rafa and what sort of job did he do? It is fashionable and sexy to have a foreign manager and Rafa was sexy to them."

Sherwood added: "Would Newcastle fans like Pochettino? I’m sure they would. Would they like Pochettino over Steve Bruce? Probably."