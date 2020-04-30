Rangers' hand may be forced if West Ham rumour is true

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is reportedly wanted by West Ham United.

Rangers may have to fend off interest in Alfredo Morelos this summer, but it's another Ibrox talent being linked with a shock Premier League move.

The Daily Record reported last week that West Ham United want to sign Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, with David Moyes seemingly impressed.

Subscribe

West Ham allegedly view McCrorie as a long-term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski, with his form on loan at Queen of the South and then Livingston seemingly catching the eye.

Rangers want to agree a new deal with McCrorie, whose deal expires in 2022, but the rumours may force their hand regarding his squad role.

The 22-year-old has been coming up through the Rangers ranks, but has yet to actually make his debut for the club, despite being touted as Allan McGregor's successor.

His displays out on loan have been encouraging, and the time may now be right for Rangers to put some more faith in the Scot if West Ham come calling.

Wes Foderingham's contract is up this summer, meaning Rangers need somebody to offer cover and competition for McGregor next season, with Andy Firth not quite at that level.

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has already told the Daily Record that he has held talks with Rangers about a move, which would see him become McGregor's number two.

Instead of going for the Czech ace, Rangers may need to show McCrorie how highly they value him by promoting him to number two, as he certainly shouldn't take being number three behind Hladky and McGregor.

If West Ham offer him a clear path to first-team football in the coming years, McCrorie may be tempted to move on, so Rangers need to make sure they don't lose the young Scot when he could be their future.