Olivier Dacourt sends message to Leeds United fan

Leeds United midfielder Olivier Dacourt

Olivier Dacourt is still paying attention to his former club Leeds United.

The former Whites midfielder was part of the team which once reached the Champions League semi finals.

 

Now retired, the Frenchman hasn't forgotten his time at the club, and is hoping they can get back to their previous level.

Last night in a message to a Leeds fan, Dacourt expressed his hope that Leeds will be back in the Premier League next season.

He hinted he may even pay a visit to the stadium.

When Dacourt was at the club, nobody at Leeds would have foreseen the nightmare 15 years out of the top flight Leeds would go onto endure.

It could finally be at an end, with Leeds top of the Championship with nine games remaining.

A return to the Premier League is finally looking close, and it's hard to say Leeds don't deserve it.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

