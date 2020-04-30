'Oh my, bargain': Some Newcastle fans excited after £40m midfielder linked

Newcastle United are said to be interested in buying Allan from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United fans are excited over reports that they could make a move for Napoli midfielder Allan.

Area Napoli claim that Newcastle could bid £40 million for the Brazilian, who appears to be available for transfer this summer.

Newcastle are expected to invest heavily over the upcoming transfer window, as they look to improve the quality of their squad.

And Magpies fans feel that Allan would be a brilliant addition to their current squad.

Oh my — Noah R. (@NoahNUFC) April 28, 2020

Was saying i would like him to join us earlier aswell pic.twitter.com/Jgch85OcbV — Kieran (@BeastlyBenArfa) April 28, 2020

This is gonna be some getting used to — JT (@JT201888) April 28, 2020

Bargain for 40m — Jordan Butterfield (@GeordieJordan96) April 28, 2020

Allan and Allan Saint Maximin — ort (@joe0rt) April 28, 2020

Allan is unreal! — Ged Thompson (@GedThompson2) April 28, 2020

fantastic player — James (@W31GHTMAN) April 29, 2020

Allan’s energy and aggression could make him an appealing addition to Newcastle’s squad.

He would certainly increase the quality of their first-team, but whether the investment looks a particularly wise one is actually up for debate.

Allan is now 29, so would have little re-sale value, and he would likely only be a short-term fix for the Magpies.

Allan has made 26 appearances for Napoli across the current campaign, scoring once and claiming one assist.