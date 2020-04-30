Quick links

'Oh my, bargain': Some Newcastle fans excited after £40m midfielder linked

Marques Allan , Carlo Ancelotti during an SSC Napoli Training Session And Press Conference on March 13, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria.
Newcastle United are said to be interested in buying Allan from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

Allan of Napoli in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Newcastle United fans are excited over reports that they could make a move for Napoli midfielder Allan.

Area Napoli claim that Newcastle could bid £40 million for the Brazilian, who appears to be available for transfer this summer.

 

Newcastle are expected to invest heavily over the upcoming transfer window, as they look to improve the quality of their squad.

And Magpies fans feel that Allan would be a brilliant addition to their current squad.

Allan’s energy and aggression could make him an appealing addition to Newcastle’s squad.

He would certainly increase the quality of their first-team, but whether the investment looks a particularly wise one is actually up for debate.

Allan is now 29, so would have little re-sale value, and he would likely only be a short-term fix for the Magpies.

Allan has made 26 appearances for Napoli across the current campaign, scoring once and claiming one assist.

