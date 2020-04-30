Quick links

Odsonne Edouard says Everton-linked player the hardest defender he has faced

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Luis Aurelio of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard seems to rate Everton-linked Thiago Silva highly.

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) L1 football club's newly recruited Brazilian defender Thiago Silva (R) speaks with coach Carlo Ancelotti during a training session on August 16, 2012 at the...

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has said that Everton-linked and Paris Saint-Germain star Thiago Silva is the hardest defender he has played against, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Edouard, who started his professional club football career at PSG, faced the 35-year-old Brazil international central defender in the Champions League in 2017-18.

Silva is out of contract at PSG at the end of June and has been linked with a move to Everton on a free transfer this summer.

 

According to Sportal, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti would gladly sign Silva in the summer of 2020.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, while Ligue 1 will not resume, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Edouard said when asked about the hardest defender he has played against: “Thiago Silva.”

Mexico's forward Raul Jimenez (L) vies with Brazil's defender Thiago Silva during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in...

Good signing for Everton?

Silva may be 35 years of age, but he is a very good central defender who can still do a good job for another season or two.

The Brazilian is a serial winner, and he would bring with him that winning mental to the Everton dressing room.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

