Odsonne Edouard says Everton-linked player the hardest defender he has faced

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has said that Everton-linked and Paris Saint-Germain star Thiago Silva is the hardest defender he has played against, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Edouard, who started his professional club football career at PSG, faced the 35-year-old Brazil international central defender in the Champions League in 2017-18.

Silva is out of contract at PSG at the end of June and has been linked with a move to Everton on a free transfer this summer.

According to Sportal, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti would gladly sign Silva in the summer of 2020.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, while Ligue 1 will not resume, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Edouard said when asked about the hardest defender he has played against: “Thiago Silva.”

Good signing for Everton?

Silva may be 35 years of age, but he is a very good central defender who can still do a good job for another season or two.

The Brazilian is a serial winner, and he would bring with him that winning mental to the Everton dressing room.