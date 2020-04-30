Odsonne Edouard says Leeds United-linked midfielder most exciting young French talent

Leeds United-linked Adil Aouchiche is rated highly by Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has raved about Leeds United-linked and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Adil Aouchiche, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Edouard, who started his professional club football career at PSG, has said that Aouchiche is the most exciting young French talent.

Linked with Leeds United

According to 90min.com, PSG could send the 17-year-old midfielder on loan to Leeds in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the French giants are in talks with the youngster to extend his contract beyond the summer, and that Ligue 1 outfit are exploring the option to send him out on loan to Leeds for next season in order to aid their development and growth as a footballer.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, while the Ligue 1 season will not resume, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Highly rated

Edouard said when asked about the most exciting young French talent, as quoted in The Scottish Sun: “Adil Aouchiche from PSG.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Aouchiche made one appearance in Ligue 1 and has scored one goal in two Coupe de France matches for PSG this season.