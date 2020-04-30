Quick links

Odsonne Edouard says Leeds United-linked midfielder most exciting young French talent

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Luis Aurelio of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Leeds United-linked Adil Aouchiche is rated highly by Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Adil Aouchiche warms up during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo Center on February 13, 2020 in Paris, France.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has raved about Leeds United-linked and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Adil Aouchiche, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Edouard, who started his professional club football career at PSG, has said that Aouchiche is the most exciting young French talent.

 

Linked with Leeds United

According to 90min.com, PSG could send the 17-year-old midfielder on loan to Leeds in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the French giants are in talks with the youngster to extend his contract beyond the summer, and that Ligue 1 outfit are exploring the option to send him out on loan to Leeds for next season in order to aid their development and growth as a footballer.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, while the Ligue 1 season will not resume, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Highly rated

Edouard said when asked about the most exciting young French talent, as quoted in The Scottish Sun: “Adil Aouchiche from PSG.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Aouchiche made one appearance in Ligue 1 and has scored one goal in two Coupe de France matches for PSG this season.

Adil Aouchiche of

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

