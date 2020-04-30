Quick links

Newcastle United have been given fresh hope of signing wonderkid: Our view

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle may have a fresh chance to sign Tanguy Kouassi.

A week ago it appeared RB Leipzig were closing in on PSG's Tanguy Kouassi as a replacement for Dayot Upamecano.[L'Equipe and Get French Football News].

Now Upamecano is set to renew his contract at Leipzig, Sky Sport Germany report.

 

The surprise winner here could end up turning out to be Newcastle United.

Le10Sport reported just last week that Newcastle were planning a daring raid on PSG for Kouassi.

The young defender is just 17 and has made 12 first team appearances already for the French champions.

But agonisingly for PSG, Kouassi's contract is ticking down and he could leave on a free this summer.

While he could still follow Upamecano's path to Germany, Leipzig can now no longer promise him a slot in central defence next season.

Newcastle then could have a fresh chance, if they are prepared to promise Kouassi a regular first team place.

They were behind Leipzig in the race, who had been tracking Kouassi since December, and remain outsiders. But this surprise development over Upamecano raises their hopes.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

