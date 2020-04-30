New Everton and Newcastle target confirms he's moving for free, but there's a problem

Everton and Newcastle United have been linked with Malang Sarr.

Nice defender Malang Sarr has told Telefoot, as quoted by Get French Football News, that he has made the decision to leave the club this summer.

Sarr is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Ligue 1 side had been hoping to agree a new contract with the 21-year-old defender.

After all, Sarr was born in Nice and came up through his ranks with his hometown club, but it seems that he has decided it's time for a change.

Sarr has admitted that he won't be extending his contract, and fancies a move to Germany having seen young players and some of his friends thrive over there.

The defender added that he also likes a move to Spain, but he's just focusing on his final stages with Nice before looking to find a new club.

“For the moment, I have taken the decision not to extend my contract with OGC Nice,” said Sarr. “We will see how the season finishes and from then I will take my decision. I would like to finish the season with OGC Nice and then see what is going to happen. I don’t have any particular preference, but there are other leagues in Europe that are very attractive – the German league for example. A league that is growing and that really gives young players a chance. There is nice football, it is physical, there is impact. That’s something I really like and I watch those matches a lot. I have a lot of team-mates in the French youth teams who play there and have exploded over there. So that gives me a desire to experience that.”

“Spain also have a league that I like. France has very good teams too. For the moment I have not necessarily taken the decision. But I am more taken to make decisions on the sporting project and playing time. If that comes in France, then it will be in France. There is no problem with that,” he added.

Earlier this week, Le10 Sport reported that Everton and Newcastle both want to sign Sarr on a free transfer, with the Frenchman offering versatility to play at centre back and left back.

Yet that report also suggested that Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig are keen too, with those three clubs able to offer him that move to Germany.

That means Everton and Newcastle have plenty of work to do if they're to sign Sarr this summer, but they at least know he's ready to move on, even if his Germany desire is a problem.