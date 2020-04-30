Netflix: Who plays Summer in Summertime? Explore the age, Instagram and previous roles of Coco Rebecca Edogamhe

Summertime brings some sea and sunshine to Netflix at the perfect time but just who stars as lead character, Summer?

As Netflix is an American streaming service, the platform is almost certainly best known for producing big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but, on top of that, recent years have shown that more and more diverse content is appearing on the streaming service.

From docuseries and reality TV to Oscar-winning films and international TV series, Netflix has it all.

Summertime falls into the latter of those categories and not only brings a rare Italian series to Netflix but also introduces fans to a host of unknown and up and coming talent.

The star of the series is, without doubt, the character of Summer but just who is playing this leading figure in the series?

Summertime on Netflix

Summertime arrived on Netflix on April 29th, 2020, in the middle of spring.

The series tells the story of a pair of Italian youngsters, Summer and Ale, who share an overpowering connection despite coming from two very different backgrounds.

Who plays Summer in Summertime?

Summer is played by Coco Rebecca Edogamhe.

The 18-year-old Italian actress hails from Bologna in Northern Italy and reportedly beat over 2,000 applicants to earn the role of Summer in the Netflix series.

Unbelievably, Coco's appearance in Summertime is actually her first professional acting role and helps cement Netflix's status as the place to be for up and coming acting talent.

Despite Coco only having one acting role to her name at the time of writing, we're sure that's something that'll quickly change after making a huge impression on Netflix.

Meet Coco Rebecca Edogamhe on Instagram

Away from acting, Coco Rebecca Edogamhe is highly active on social media, primarily Instagram.

At the time of writing, Coco boasts a following of 21,000 fans on Instagram but we're sure that number will quickly be on the rise after her stunning debut on Netflix.

Summertime, featuring Coco Rebecca Edogamhe, is available to stream now after the eight-episode series arrived on Netflix on April 29th, 2020.