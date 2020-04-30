Netflix: Who plays Edo in Summertime? Meet Italian rookie Giovanni Maini on Instagram

Netflix regularly supports up and coming actors and the rookie behind Summertime's Edo is the perfect example.

As an American streaming service, Netflix is probably best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years we've seen more and more diverse content appear on the streaming service.

From docuseries and reality TV to Oscar-winning films and international TV series.

Summertime falls into the latter of those categories and not only brings a rare Italian series to Netflix but also introduces fans to a host of unknown and up and coming talent.

Taking on one of the lead roles in the series is Edo, or Edoardo, but just who plays this eye-catching character?

Summertime on Netflix

Summertime arrived on Netflix on April 29th, 2020, in the middle of spring.

The series tells the story of a pair of Italian youngsters, Summer and Ale, who share an overpowering connection despite coming from two very different worlds.

Joining them in the sizable cast of characters is Edo, short for Edoardo, who is one of Summer's closest friends when the series starts.

Who plays Edo in Summertime?

Taking on the role of Edo is Giovanni Maini.

The 20-year-old actor hails from Bologna in Northern Italy and has reportedly been on the pathway to becoming an actor since a young age.

Giovanni's role in Summertime is actually his first-ever and, as a result, not too much information is known about the up and coming Italian rookie.

However, making your acting debut on a Netflix series is hardly a bad place to start and will surely lead to more roles for Giovanni Maini in the near future.

Meet Giovanni Maini on Instagram!

Away from acting, Giovanni Maini is highly active on social media, in particular Instagram.

At the time of writing, the 20-year-old Italian has a following over just under 18,000 but we're sure this number will sky-rocket after appearing in Summertime.

Summertime, featuring Giovanni Maini, is available to stream now after the eight-episode series arrived on Netflix on April 29th, 2020.