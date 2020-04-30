Quick links

Moshiri could finally sign striker he's wanted for years if rumours are true

Everton have again been linked with Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun.

Everton have seen Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin form a strong partnership in Carlo Ancelotti's attack, but they may still in the market for a new striker.

Moise Kean's future looks a little up in the air right now, whilst Cenk Tosun's injury means he can't be counted upon even if he does end up staying put.

A number of strikers have already been linked with Everton despite the start of the transfer window being unclear, and Sardar Azmoun is a particularly interesting name.

 

Area Napoli claim that Everton have been offered the chance to sign Zenit St Petersburg hitman Azmoun, pushing him to Premier League clubs as an alternative to Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard.

Azmoun has impressed with Zenit this season, bagging 14 goals and seven assists in 29 games, and he may well be an appealing option for Everton if these reports are true.

One man who may be very interested in such a move is Farhad Moshiri, who is believed to be an admirer of his fellow Iranian.

In 2018, Rubin Kazan boss Kurban Berdyev was quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying that Moshiri tried to negotiate a deal for Azmoun, but couldn't engineer a move.

Azmoun is the golden boy of Iranian football, so it's no great shock that Moshiri would like to bring him to Goodison Park, and he would make sense as a well-rounded attacker to support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Moshiri may see some commercial opportunity with Azmoun given his status back in Iran, and having wanted him years ago, he may now have the chance to strike a deal.

Add in that Marcel Brands wanted Azmoun at PSV Eindhoven in 2016 according to The Express, and the 25-year-old attacker has his admirers at Everton – it's now up to them to decide whether a deal is worthwhile.

