Lord Sugar gives his verdict on whether Liverpool should be champions if PL is scrapped

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool are currently leading Manchester City by 25 points in the Premier League table.

Lord Sugar has suggested that Liverpool should be handed the Premier League title, if the Premier League is cancelled this season.

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the table, but they are two wins away from mathematically being classed as uncatchable.

 

It appeared just a matter of time before Liverpool lifted their first ever Premier League title, but there are now serious doubts over whether that will be possible.

With football cancelled in France and Holland, there are real concerns that the Premier League could be voided.

But Lord Sugar has suggested that Liverpool should be crowned champions anyway, as they are so far out in front of Manchester City.

At the moment the Premier League appears committed to attempting to finish the campaign, but there are so many difficulties involved.

A meeting is scheduled on Friday, when the Premier League plan about how to move the season forward could become a lot clearer.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

