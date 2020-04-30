Loanee reiterates his Arsenal desire

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
Pablo Mari of Arsenal holds off Ellis Harrison of Portsmouth during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.
Pablo Mari is on loan at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the moment.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Pablo Mari has said during a Q&A answer session on Reddit that he wants to sign a permanent contract with Arsenal.

The central defender joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The loan deal is scheduled to end at the end of the season, and the 26-year-old Spaniard has said that he wants to make it permanent.

 

Mari said during a Q&A answer session on Reddit: “I was feeling like I am in a historical and traditional club.

"I already knew it's a big club because when you are young and you see the Premier League you always look at Arsenal like an unbelievable team. But you only know how big Arsenal is when you come inside.

“I feel like I've improved a lot in myself and can improve with this club to be a better player.So I am feeling really well when I signed the loan with Arsenal and I hope I can extend this to permanent with them because I am ready to fight together with Arsenal.”

This is not the first time that Mari has stated his desire to carry on playing for Arsenal beyond the summer.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports earlier this month that he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond his loan spell.

Pablo Mari of CR Flamengo celebrates victory after the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between CR Flamengo and Al Hilal FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in...

Arsenal stay?

Mari has played just once in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, according to WhoScored, and he has yet to show what he is capable of.

With football in England now suspended due to the global health crisis, it is not clear when the season will resume.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal decide to make the loan permanent, and one suspects that it will depend on how much head coach Mikel Arteta has been impressed with Mari in training.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

