Is Life of Pi on Netflix? Where to watch the 2012 film starring Irrfan Khan

Many are wishing to return to Irrfan Khan's performance, but is Life of Pi on Netflix?

Looking back, it's clear that 2012 was such a strong year for cinema.

A range of notable highlights includes The Master, Skyfall, Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, The Avengers, Amour, Django Unchained, Lincoln, and of course, Life of Pi.

Ang Lee is a very special filmmaker, having helmed such masterworks as Brokeback Mountain, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Lust Caution and the criminally underrated The Ice Storm from 1997.

He possesses such mesmerising range, but nobody could've anticipated the staggering scope and achievement of Life of Pi, which stands out as one of the most visually hypnotic films of the last decade.

It was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won four of them, including Best Director.

Arguably, it gets better on repeat viewing, but is it on Netflix?

Is Life of Pi on Netflix? Where to watch

No, Life of Pi is no available to stream on Netflix.

However, there are a number of places you can watch it...

It's currently available to rent on Amazon Prime in HD for £3.49; you can also purchase it to keep for £7.99. Similarly, it's available to rent on YouTube and the Google Play store from £3.49.

So, it's easy to access straight away.

On the other hand, you may want to get your hands on a physical copy. If so, it's available to order on Amazon on DVD for just £1.43, whereas the Blu-ray is £6.95.

There's also 4K copies available for £15.27.

Remembering Irrfan Khan

Tragically, it was recently announced that Indian actor Irrfan Khan - who plays Pi as an adult in the film - passed away at the age of 53 on April 29th 2020.

He was widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in all of Indian cinema and, according to IMDb, began his film career back in 1988 with Hello Bombay! (he played Letter writer).

Since then he has showcased his remarkable talents in so many notable projects, including the likes of Hindi Medium (Raj Batra), The Namesake (Ashoke), Life in a Metro (Monty), Paan Singh Tomar (titular role) and The Lunchbox (Saajan Fernandes).

He also boasts parts in such productions as Jurassic World (Masrani), Slumdog Millionaire (Police inspector), The Darjeeling Limited (The Father), Inferno (Harry Sims), The Amazing Spider-Man (Rajit Ratha) and beyond.

He'll live on eternally through his wonderful work.

Actor Irrfan Khan attends the INFERNO Photo Call & Press Conference at The Hall of the Five Hundred on October 6, 2016 in Florence, Italy.

Tributes to Irrfan Khan

A number of fans, friends and family members have tweeted out, paying their respects to the beloved actor and offering deepest condolences.

Check out a selection of tweets:

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films. pic.twitter.com/aA9RAjsxSl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2020

