Is Slumdog Millionaire on Netflx? How to watch the Irrfan Khan-starring film online

Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire put actor Irrfan Khan on the global stage but is the film available to watch on Netflix?

It's never a nice experience to learn of the death of a much-loved or well-known celebrity whether that's a musician, film actor or simply a notable personality.

April 29th, 2020 brought with it such a painful experience as we learned of the death of the Indian actor Irrfan Khan who passed away at the age of 53.

As a result, film fans from around the world have been paying tribute to the late actor.

One of the most popular ways in which fans have been paying their respects has been to dig out some of Irrfan's most notable films and you can't get much more notable than 2008's Slumdog Millionaire which really introduced Irrfan Khan to international film audiences after already making a name for himself in Bollywood.

But just how can fans watch Slumdog Millionaire now? Is the Oscar-winning film available on Netflix?

Slumdog Millionaire

Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire released throughout late 2008 and January 2009 and became most successful film at the 2009 Academy Awards, winning eight out of a possible ten awards.

The film tells the story of Jamal Malik (Dev Patel), an 18-year-old Indian Muslim from the slums of Mumbai, who not only manages to earn himself a place on the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? but goes all the way and wins the 20 million rupee grand prize.

However, Jamal is suspected of cheating in order to find the right answers and once the show is over, he is interrogated by police to ascertain his method of answering questions correctly.

In Slumdog Millionaire, Irrfan Khan takes on the role of the police inspector who questions Dev Patel's Jamal Malik and learns that the character is actually drawing on his past experiences to uncover the correct answers.

Is Slumdog Millionaire on Netflix?

No.

Unfortunately, here in the UK, Slumdog Millionaire is not currently available to watch on the Netflix streaming service.

On top of that, Slumdog Millionaire is not available to stream on any standard streaming sites.

Where is Slumdog Millionaire available to watch?

Slumdog Millionaire is available to buy or rent digitally through the likes of Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and the App Store with prices ranging from £3.49 to rent to £7.99 to buy.

Alternatively, the film is available to buy on DVD and Blu-Ray from a host of outlets including Amazon and HMV.