Is Gangs of London on Amazon? How to watch the gritty new series starring Joe Cole

It's the series everybody is talking about, but is Gangs of London on Amazon?

Gareth Evans, it's good to have you back!

The Welsh filmmaker made waves back in 2011 when he delivered one of the most impressive action films in recent memory.

Of course, we're talking about The Raid, which arguably boasts some of the very best hand-to-hand combat sequences ever captured on screen. Yet, remarkably, he managed to improve the spectacle with the 2014 sequel, The Raid 2.

It's generally regarded as one of the all-time great accomplishments of the action genre, and with very good reason.

However, he decided to navigate the horror genre with his next project - 2018's Apostle - which is available over on Netflix. It's a very violent and gripping piece of work, which are two words we'd also use to describe Gangs of London, his leap into television.

Here's how to watch it...

GANGS OF LONDON: Who is Pippa Bennett-Warner?

Is Gangs of London on Amazon?

No, Gangs of London is not available to stream on Amazon.

On the other hand, the acclaimed series is available to watch courtesy of Sky TV and Now TV.

It began airing on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, April 23rd 2020 at 9 pm. There are nine episodes in total and they air weekly.

If you don't have Sky, Now TV offers the perfect alternative. They are currently offering a seven-day free trial and the service has a wealth of other great TV shows and so forth to check out too.

Seven days offers a nice amount of time to work through the series, but we're sure you'll be tempted by lots of other terrific content. During the lockdown, it's arguably proven an absolute essential for those eager to keep up to date with popular shows.

Fans praise Gangs of London

If the talented crew and gripping premise still don't have you 100% sold, then the general audience reaction so far will do the trick.

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to offer their glowing praise.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I can’t express how amazing of a show Gangs of London is — M (@mxggiek) April 27, 2020

Well #GangsOfLondon is probably the best thing to come out of 2020! @marklewisjones and #RichardHarrington you were absolutely amazing!!! I can only applaud — Claire Cooper (@Clooper84) April 30, 2020

This #GangsOfLondon is epic what a great TV series — Liam (@Chelsea30096289) April 29, 2020

Didn't like the 1st episode of #GangsOfLondon but every episode since...... Blimey this is great!!!! — Samantha Flatt (@Samkelly00) April 29, 2020

2 nights of #GangsOfLondon binging. Full 9 episodes now completed. Absolutely phenomenal show and a great watch — Garret Brady (@mrhotspots) April 30, 2020

Gonny go out there and say gangs of London is the best programme av ever seen in ma life, unreal watch — Jordan Kane (@JordanJimmyKane) April 29, 2020

