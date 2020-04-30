Is Boomtown 2020 cancelled? Here's what you need to know

A number of festivals have made the dreaded announcement, but is Boomtown 2020 cancelled?

It's always good to have something to look forward to.

For many of us, it's holidays, birthdays, films, and of course, music festivals. Arguably, there's nothing quite like packing a rucksack and heading off to a field with your mates for a weekend of incredible live acts.

Over the years, we've seen so many excellent new festivals pop up, with the firm favourites still going strong.

However, due to the current pandemic, many are announcing cancellations this year.

The likes of Glastonbury, Latitude, Download and Isle of Wight have already made the announcement, and while the decisions haven't been taken lightly, it's for the good of the acts, workers and festivalgoers.

Has Boomtown followed suit?

Is Boomtown 2020 cancelled?

Yes, Boomtown has been cancelled and will no longer go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Wednesday, August 12th 2020.

The organisers posted an update on the website on Thursday, April 30th which reads: "We hope everyone is doing as well as humanly possible right now, sending so much love and solidarity to everyone, wherever in the world you may be. We are deeply saddened to make the announcement that we are no longer proceeding with Boomtown 2020, and the next chapter will take place on 11-15th August 2021."

Continued: "Over the past few months we have been keeping a close eye on expert advice from across the globe, as well as taking into consideration the timelines involved for safely planning and delivering the event. In addition, we’ve recently held close consultation with local agencies, and emergency services, to further understand the knock-on effect of the current pressures on these vital services. This has led us to the decision that Boomtown 2020 will no longer go ahead."

It certainly wasn't a decision taken lightly: "We know that all those who attend Boomtown, whether working, performing or exploring, will be equally devastated by this, and for this we are truly sorry, but we hope everyone will understand that this decision was made with the safety of everyone at the forefront of our minds."

Boomtown 2020: Tickets and Refunds

Of course, many festivalgoers will be wondering about refunds right about now.

Fortunately, they have provided a breakdown of options: "All instalment ticket holders have now been given a payment holiday until further notice. All tickets (including partially paid instalment tickets) for the 2020 event will roll straight over to the 2021 event - if you’re keen to support the festival and come back next year then there is no need for you to do anything - apart from sit back and feel amazing about helping Boomtown survive!"

Continued: "All tickets holders will receive an email directly from TicketSellers by the end of May with instructions on what to do next. If you would like to request a refund then the window to do this will be from the moment you received the email in May 2020 up until the 16th August 2020. Refunds will be processed and issued from September 2020."

We're sure many will be happy to let it roll onto 2021, but it's definitely worth heading over to the website and having a scroll if you have any other queries, as there's plenty more information.

